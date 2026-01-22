Revolutionizing Digital Safety: CYBX's Cybersecurity and Insurance Solution
63SATS Cybertech has launched CYBX, a super app that merges cybersecurity with embedded financial safety nets via cyber insurance. Partnering with ICICI Lombard, it aims to provide comprehensive protection for Indian smartphone users, covering threats like phishing, identity theft, and financial fraud, with coverage up to Rs 10 lakh.
As traditional security models falter against AI-driven cyberattacks, 63SATS Cybertech has developed an innovative solution by launching CYBX, a super app combining cybersecurity and financial insurance for smartphone users.
In partnership with general insurer ICICI Lombard, the app offers comprehensive financial protection up to Rs 10 lakh, aiming to make cybersecurity accessible to every Indian.
This app covers over 100 digital threats, from data breaches to identity theft, while ensuring privacy and security for mobile communications and transactions.
