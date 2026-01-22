Revolutionizing Digital Safety: CYBX's Cybersecurity and Insurance Solution

As traditional security models falter against AI-driven cyberattacks, 63SATS Cybertech has developed an innovative solution by launching CYBX, a super app combining cybersecurity and financial insurance for smartphone users.

In partnership with general insurer ICICI Lombard, the app offers comprehensive financial protection up to Rs 10 lakh, aiming to make cybersecurity accessible to every Indian.

This app covers over 100 digital threats, from data breaches to identity theft, while ensuring privacy and security for mobile communications and transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)