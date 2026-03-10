Governance Shake-up: Rethinking Norms and Prioritizing Key Sectors

The Indian government has announced a significant relaxation of foreign direct investment (FDI) norms, particularly benefiting China and other bordering nations. Companies with up to a 10% shareholder from these countries can now invest in India without mandatory prior approval, marking a strategic shift in trade relations.

Contentions arise within the Lok Sabha as opposition parties seek the removal of Speaker Om Birla, accusing him of bias towards the ruling party. The ruling NDA defends Birla's impartiality, alleging the resolution is a mere ploy for dramatic headlines, further straining parliamentary proceedings.

Tensions also affect the commercial landscape, as a looming LPG shortage threatens the restaurant industry, prompting swift adaptations. Government's adjustments in gas allocation aim to assure supplies for essential sectors like household and transport, underscoring the focus on resource prioritization amid the West Asia conflict.

