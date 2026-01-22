Left Menu

Revolutionizing Warfare: India's Military Quantum Leap

India's new Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework sets the stage for integrating quantum technologies into its armed forces, aiming for technological supremacy. This document outlines strategies for adopting quantum communication, computing, sensing, and materials to remain dominant on future battlefields, encouraging civil-military collaboration for seamless implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-01-2026 21:44 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 21:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards technological supremacy, India's military has unveiled the 'Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework'. Released by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, the document paves the way for the integration of quantum technologies across the tri-services in preparation for advanced warfare.

The framework encompasses a detailed roadmap for implementing quantum communication, computing, sensing, and materials within the armed forces, aligning closely with the National Quantum Mission. It aims to enhance collaboration and civil-military fusion to ensure success in future battle scenarios.

Top defence officials, including the Chief of the Naval Staff, Army, Air Staff, and Integrated Defence Staff, attended the launch, underscoring the initiative's importance in achieving technological dominance and jointness in defense strategies.

