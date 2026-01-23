Regulatory Measures Impact China's Stock Market: A Week of Mixed Results

Friday witnessed a mixed performance in Chinese stocks as regulatory actions aimed at curbing speculative trading tempered risk appetites. The blue-chip CSI300 Index fell by 0.4% while the Shanghai Composite Index saw a slight increase of 0.3%. Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng also rose by 0.3%, reflecting a week of varied results.

The CSI300 and Hang Seng have both experienced a weekly drop of 0.5%. This follows a series of regulatory measures taken against hundreds of abnormal trading practices, such as price pumping and false orders, by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges. The authorities also commenced probes into several companies over potentially misleading statements.

Despite these tightened measures, financial analysts remain optimistic about liquidity support for both A shares and the Hong Kong market, forecasting sustained inflows. Alibaba's Hong Kong shares hit a near three-month high on plans to list its chip-making arm, T-Head, while non-ferrous metal and defense shares led onshore gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)