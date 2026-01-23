Mixed Chinese Stocks Reflect Regulatory Concerns Amidst Speculative Trading Crackdown

Chinese stocks showcased mixed performances on Friday as the market closed the week with minimal changes. This was largely attributed to regulatory efforts to curb speculative trading activities, resulting in cautious investor sentiment.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index saw a decrease of 0.5%, contrasting with a 0.3% rise in the Shanghai Composite Index. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong Hang Seng benchmark experienced a 0.5% uptick. These movements come in the wake of tightened regulatory measures aimed at slowing market gains following significant market turnovers.

The Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges have taken steps against manipulative trading practices and launched inquiries into companies making misleading statements. Despite these recent measures, financial analysts, including those from Morgan Stanley, remain optimistic about sustained liquidity in the markets. Alibaba's Hong Kong shares rose on news about its chip-making unit, while tech and non-ferrous metal stocks witnessed varying performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)