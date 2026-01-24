Left Menu

U.S. Business Activity Holds Steady Amid Tariff Concerns

In January, U.S. business activity remained stable, with improved new orders counterbalanced by a sluggish labor market and tariff-induced cost concerns. S&P Global's Composite PMI showed slight expansion, but labor and pricing pressures persist. The economy grew robustly, powered by consumer and business spending on technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:06 IST
U.S. Business Activity Holds Steady Amid Tariff Concerns

Despite steady business activity in January, the U.S. economy faces challenges from a sluggish labor market and ongoing tariff-related cost concerns, according to a survey released Friday. The S&P Global Composite PMI Output Index dipped slightly, indicating moderate private sector expansion.

The economy grew at a 4.4% annualized rate in the third quarter, driven by strong consumer and business spending, notably on intellectual property related to artificial intelligence. Yet, export levels declined, business confidence waned, and tariff-driven costs remained a key concern.

Labor market stagnation persists with minimal employment growth and difficulties in hiring, potentially linked to an immigration crackdown. Despite tariff pressures, inflation is expected to stay elevated, although the Federal Reserve is likely to maintain stable interest rates while monitoring conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026