Sweden's Rising Star Solberg Shines in Monte Carlo Rally

Oliver Solberg of Sweden leads after the second day of the Monte Carlo Rally, with Toyota teammates Elfyn Evans and Sebastien Ogier trailing. Solberg, son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg, extends his lead after nine stages, looking forward to upcoming stages on Saturday and Sunday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 00:08 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 00:08 IST
Sweden's rally sensation, Oliver Solberg, drove a flawless second day at the Monte Carlo Rally, leading an impressive Toyota one-two-three finish. His Welsh teammate, Elfyn Evans, followed in second with nine-time world champion Sebastien Ogier closely trailing in third place.

Solberg, whose father is the 2003 world champion Petter Solberg, secured a commanding lead of one minute and 8.4 seconds over Evans after conquering nine challenging stages in the mountains north of the Mediterranean principality. Ogier remained a persistent threat, just 6.5 seconds further back.

Reflecting on the day's triumphs, Solberg commented, "I just wanted to get through this one, there's so much happening. It was clean, I'm through, and I've extended my lead today so it's been a fantastic day." The rally continues with four more stages on Saturday, concluding on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

