HSG Laser Strengthens India's Metal Fabrication with Advanced Tech at IMTEX 2026

HSG Laser, known for its prowess in intelligent laser solutions, took center stage at IMTEX 2026, held January 21-25 at Bangalore International Exhibition Centre. At Booth B122 in Hall 5, the company exhibited a wide range of laser cutting, tube processing, welding, and automation technologies, demonstrating its strength in system-level manufacturing solutions.

Throughout the event, HSG Laser emphasized real-world manufacturing scenarios with its flagship products: the stability-focused G6525X, versatile R2 Series for tube processing, compact C3015 laser cutter, precision-oriented HC1703, and the automated W720F welding system. These solutions underscore the company's commitment to enhancing manufacturing efficiency and performance.

As HSG Laser celebrates two decades in India, it remains dedicated to deep localization and long-term value generation. With investments in local infrastructure like spare parts warehouses and service centers across major cities, the firm bolsters service efficiency and customer satisfaction. This approach ensures that HSG Laser continues to thrive in India's metal fabrication sector.

