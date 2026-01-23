Left Menu

Ofcom Probes Meta's WhatsApp Data Submissions

The UK regulator Ofcom is investigating Meta Platforms for potentially incomplete or inaccurate information related to WhatsApp in a review of the business bulk SMS market. This review focuses on the use of SMS for various notifications, such as appointment reminders and parcel deliveries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:46 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The UK communications regulator, Ofcom, has launched an investigation into Meta Platforms, examining the accuracy and completeness of information provided concerning WhatsApp. This move comes as part of Ofcom's ongoing review of the wholesale market for business bulk SMS messages.

Last year, Ofcom analyzed this market, which is commonly utilized for sending appointment reminders and parcel delivery notifications. The investigation aims to determine whether Meta supplied accurate and complete data during the process.

The findings of this inquiry could have significant implications for Meta, impacting its operations and regulatory standing within the UK.

