Left Menu

The AI Revolution in Programming: A Double-Edged Sword

By 2024, AI systems significantly enhanced coding productivity in the US, primarily benefiting experienced developers. While AI-assisted coding surged globally, gains were unevenly distributed, with seasoned programmers leveraging AI more effectively compared to novices, as revealed through a study of GitHub contributions across various nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-01-2026 16:58 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 16:58 IST
The AI Revolution in Programming: A Double-Edged Sword
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing programming, but its benefits are unequally distributed. By the end of 2024, approximately one-third of new code in the US will be AI-assisted, according to an analysis of GitHub contributions worldwide.

The research found AI-supported coding is rising globally, with Germany, France, and India notably increasing their usage. Despite these gains, productivity benefits lean towards experienced developers, leaving less skilled programmers without significant improvements.

This disparity is attributed to seasoned coders utilizing generative AI for more advanced functions, while AI speeds up learning and experimentation for experts. Nevertheless, researchers warn that this might widen existing skill gaps among programmers.

TRENDING

1
MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

MoSPI Invites Feedback on GDP Methodology Update

 India
2
President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

President Radev's Resignation Sparks Political Speculation in Bulgaria

 Global
3
Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

Modi's Warm Welcome in Thiruvananthapuram: A Political Shift

 India
4
Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

Europe Winds of Change: Massive Offshore Wind Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026