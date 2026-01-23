The AI Revolution in Programming: A Double-Edged Sword

A new study reveals that artificial intelligence is revolutionizing programming, but its benefits are unequally distributed. By the end of 2024, approximately one-third of new code in the US will be AI-assisted, according to an analysis of GitHub contributions worldwide.

The research found AI-supported coding is rising globally, with Germany, France, and India notably increasing their usage. Despite these gains, productivity benefits lean towards experienced developers, leaving less skilled programmers without significant improvements.

This disparity is attributed to seasoned coders utilizing generative AI for more advanced functions, while AI speeds up learning and experimentation for experts. Nevertheless, researchers warn that this might widen existing skill gaps among programmers.