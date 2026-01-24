Left Menu

U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific

The U.S. Southern Command conducted a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, targeting a known narco-trafficking route. Two individuals were killed, and one survived. This military action highlights ongoing efforts to combat narcotics operations in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-01-2026 03:59 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 03:59 IST
U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Southern Command has reported that it executed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

According to intelligence, the vessel was operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, engaging in illegal drug operations.

The military statement revealed that two narco-terrorists were killed while one survived the operation, emphasizing continued efforts to thwart narcotics trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

Unseasonal Snow and Rain Bring Relief and Chaos Across North India

 India
2
HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

HIMBUS Card Mandate Lifted for Himachal Police

 India
3
IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

IRB Infra Initiates Toll on Culturally Significant NH Corridors

 India
4
Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

Water Safety Crisis: Indore's Battle with Contamination

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

How Childhood Poverty in Homes and Neighborhoods Shapes Adult Outcomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026