U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific

The U.S. Southern Command has reported that it executed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.

According to intelligence, the vessel was operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, engaging in illegal drug operations.

The military statement revealed that two narco-terrorists were killed while one survived the operation, emphasizing continued efforts to thwart narcotics trafficking in the region.

