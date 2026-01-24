U.S. Military Intercepts Narco-Trafficking Vessel in Pacific
The U.S. Southern Command conducted a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, targeting a known narco-trafficking route. Two individuals were killed, and one survived. This military action highlights ongoing efforts to combat narcotics operations in the region.
The U.S. Southern Command has reported that it executed a strike on a vessel in the eastern Pacific, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.
According to intelligence, the vessel was operating along established narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific, engaging in illegal drug operations.
The military statement revealed that two narco-terrorists were killed while one survived the operation, emphasizing continued efforts to thwart narcotics trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
