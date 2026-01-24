Left Menu

VinFast Triumphs at Auto9 Awards 2026 with Double Honors

VinFast clinched two awards at the Auto9 Awards 2026: 'New Entrant of the Year' and 'Value for Money Car of the Year' for the VF 6. This recognition highlights VinFast's significant impact in the Indian EV market through their innovative product strategy and commitment to consumer needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 24-01-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 15:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

VinFast stood out at the Auto9 Awards 2026 by securing both the 'New Entrant of the Year' and 'Value for Money Car of the Year' awards for its VF 6 model. The accolades highlight the company's rapid progress and consumer-focused strategy since entering the Indian market.

The prestigious Auto9 Awards, hosted annually by TV9 Network, celebrated excellence in India's automotive industry, with VinFast being recognized for its impressive market presence and strategic product alignment with local consumer needs.

VinFast's wins signify more than just accolades; they mark the company's commitment to sustainable investment and innovation in India's EV segment, as emphasized by CEO Mr. Tapan Ghosh. These awards further enhance VinFast's reputation as a strong player in the green mobility sector.

