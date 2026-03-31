Lead: From Battery Metal to Financial Instrument

Lead, traditionally used in batteries, faces waning demand in today's electrification era due to its toxicity. Despite this, lead stocks have surged in LME warehouses, transforming the metal into a financial asset.

The three-month lead price on LME has dropped by 5% this year, but savvy investors see potential profits in the steep contango of lead contracts.

While lead's use in vehicles declines, it may find a future in stationary battery storage systems as a cheaper alternative to lithium, which faces supply challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)