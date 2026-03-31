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Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament

Israel's parliament approved a law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of killing Israelis. This move has drawn international condemnation for being discriminatory. The law primarily targets West Bank Palestinians, sparking legal challenges. It escalates punitive measures for nationalistic offenses, despite concerns about aligning with international conventions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 31-03-2026 11:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 11:31 IST
Controversial Death Penalty Law Passed in Israeli Parliament
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  • Country:
  • Israel

In a controversial move, Israel's parliament has passed a law mandating the death penalty for Palestinians found guilty of murdering Israelis. The law, which applies primarily to West Bank Palestinians accused of nationalistic offenses, has faced international criticism for being discriminatory and inhumane. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu voted in favor of the bill.

The legislation is expected to encounter legal challenges, with the Association of Civil Rights in Israel already petitioning the country's highest court. Critics argue the law is 'discriminatory by design' and is not legally applicable over West Bank Palestinians, who are not Israeli citizens.

Opposition lawmakers have voiced concerns over the lack of clemency provisions, which contradicts international conventions. Despite worries about potential repercussions, the law received a 62-48 majority vote, reflecting the influence and objectives of Israel's far-right coalition.

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