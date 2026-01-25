India Moves to Rein in AI-Generated Content Misuse

In a significant move aimed at curbing the potential misuse of AI-generated content, the Indian government is preparing to mandate the labelling of such material. This decision comes as a response to growing concerns over synthetic information that can lead to serious societal harm.

With deepfakes and misinformation becoming more prevalent, the government's initiative seeks to bolster accountability among platforms and creators of AI tools. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has openly supported this regulation, emphasizing the damages caused by manipulated content.

The proposed regulations are focused on ensuring users can identify AI-generated content, fostering transparency and reducing risks associated with false narratives spreading online, from privacy invasions to allegedly influencing electoral processes.

