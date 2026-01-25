Left Menu

India Moves to Rein in AI-Generated Content Misuse

The Indian government is set to mandate AI-generated content labelling to prevent the misuse of synthetic information that may harm users. Prominent tech leader Sridhar Vembu supports the initiative, which seeks to increase platform accountability and prevent deepfakes and misinformation from damaging reputations and influencing elections.

Updated: 25-01-2026 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move aimed at curbing the potential misuse of AI-generated content, the Indian government is preparing to mandate the labelling of such material. This decision comes as a response to growing concerns over synthetic information that can lead to serious societal harm.

With deepfakes and misinformation becoming more prevalent, the government's initiative seeks to bolster accountability among platforms and creators of AI tools. Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has openly supported this regulation, emphasizing the damages caused by manipulated content.

The proposed regulations are focused on ensuring users can identify AI-generated content, fostering transparency and reducing risks associated with false narratives spreading online, from privacy invasions to allegedly influencing electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI-driven systems offer breakthrough for global plastic recycling challenges

Positive attitudes, minimal impact: Why HRIS falls short in practice

Energy-efficient AI can deliver real-time waste sorting

Future of cyber defense depends on human-guided AI, not full automation

