UltraTech Cement's Stellar Financial Surge in December Quarter

UltraTech Cement's stock rose nearly 2% following a significant rise in net profit for the December quarter. The surge in profits is attributed to acquisitions and a merger, leading to increased revenue and sales volume.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Shares of UltraTech Cement saw a notable hike, nearly 2% higher, after reporting a substantial net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter.

The stock appreciated 1.97% on the BSE, settling at Rs 12,612.25. During intraday trading, it briefly spiked to 3.72%.

UltraTech's performance beats last year's figures of Rs 1,363.44 crore profit, driven by strategic acquisitions and a merger, which significantly boosted revenue and cement production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

