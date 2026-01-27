UltraTech Cement's Stellar Financial Surge in December Quarter

Shares of UltraTech Cement saw a notable hike, nearly 2% higher, after reporting a substantial net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter.

The stock appreciated 1.97% on the BSE, settling at Rs 12,612.25. During intraday trading, it briefly spiked to 3.72%.

UltraTech's performance beats last year's figures of Rs 1,363.44 crore profit, driven by strategic acquisitions and a merger, which significantly boosted revenue and cement production.

(With inputs from agencies.)