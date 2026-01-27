UltraTech Cement's Stellar Financial Surge in December Quarter
UltraTech Cement's stock rose nearly 2% following a significant rise in net profit for the December quarter. The surge in profits is attributed to acquisitions and a merger, leading to increased revenue and sales volume.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-01-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 17:04 IST
- Country:
- India
Shares of UltraTech Cement saw a notable hike, nearly 2% higher, after reporting a substantial net profit of Rs 1,729.44 crore for the December quarter.
The stock appreciated 1.97% on the BSE, settling at Rs 12,612.25. During intraday trading, it briefly spiked to 3.72%.
UltraTech's performance beats last year's figures of Rs 1,363.44 crore profit, driven by strategic acquisitions and a merger, which significantly boosted revenue and cement production.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- UltraTech
- Cement
- stock
- profit
- acquisitions
- merger
- financial
- performance
- revenue
- sales
ALSO READ
The Rise of Aster DM Quality Care: A Major Merger in Indian Healthcare
Sarma's Tea Tribe Initiative: Financial Boost for Assam's Tea Workers
HCLTech to Enhance Financial Services with Finergic Acquisition
FCC Raises Alarm Over Netflix-Warner Merger
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q3 Financial Performance: Steady Profit Growth Amidst Economic Shifts