TikTok Settles Landmark Lawsuit Amid Social Media Addiction Allegations

TikTok has settled a significant lawsuit just before trial, amid claims it and other social media platforms like Instagram and YouTube deliberately create addictive experiences harming children. The case involves teenagers alleging heightened depression due to such platforms. Snapchat's parent firm, Snap Inc, also settled recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-01-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 27-01-2026 23:30 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

TikTok has agreed to settle a landmark lawsuit alleging social media addiction just as the trial was set to begin, according to attorneys for the plaintiff. This development highlights claims against major platforms like Instagram and YouTube, accused of deliberately addicting and harming children.

A 19-year-old identified as KGM is central to the lawsuit. Her case could set a precedent for thousands of similar cases against social media companies. These companies, including Meta and YouTube, face significant implications for potentially addictive design choices made to engage youth users and increase profits.

Jury selection in the case begins this week in Los Angeles County Superior Court, marking a critical juncture as tech executives, including Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, are slated to testify. This trial could impact how companies design and operate their platforms, particularly concerning youth engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

