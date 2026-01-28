Left Menu

SoftBank Eyes Additional $30 Billion Investment in OpenAI

SoftBank is reportedly considering investing an extra $30 billion in OpenAI. This follows a substantial $41 billion investment made in 2025, giving SoftBank an 11% stake in the company. The valuation of OpenAI has surged from $300 billion to around $500 billion.

SoftBank is reportedly in talks to increase its investment in OpenAI by an additional $30 billion, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, citing sources close to the negotiations.

The Japanese conglomerate, led by Masayoshi Son, had previously made headlines in 2025 with its colossal $41 billion investment, securing an estimated 11% stake in the AI powerhouse responsible for ChatGPT.

OpenAI's valuation has seen a remarkable increase, from approximately $300 billion post-money to an impressive $500 billion, as reflected by recent secondary share sales.

