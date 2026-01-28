Left Menu

ASML's Surge: AI Chipmaking Drives Record Bookings

ASML, the world's largest computer chip equipment supplier, reported exceptionally strong bookings driven by increased investments in AI chipmaking. Fourth-quarter bookings reached 13.2 billion euros, significantly surpassing both the previous quarter's 5.4 billion euros and market expectations of 6.32 billion euros.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:38 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:38 IST
ASML's Surge: AI Chipmaking Drives Record Bookings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

ASML, the world's leading supplier of computer chip manufacturing equipment, announced stronger-than-expected bookings. The surge came as the company benefited from larger orders spurred by increased investments in artificial intelligence chipmaking capacity.

The fourth-quarter bookings, closely monitored within the industry, soared to 13.2 billion euros. This marks a substantial increase from the previous quarter's figure of 5.4 billion euros and far exceeds market analysts' expectations of 6.32 billion euros, as per data from researcher Visible Alpha.

The impressive figures underscore the growing importance of AI chip technology in the semiconductor industry, with ASML at the forefront of servicing this demand-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

China and Denmark Strengthen Ties in Green Maritime Endeavors

 Global
2
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

La Niña Signals Linger as Oceans Warm and Rainfall Patterns Shift

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Tackling Climate Change and Air Pollution Together Is Korea’s Smartest Bet

Why safe water and sanitation remain out of reach despite a decade of global action

Strong Laws, Uneven Results: How Czech Cities Shape the Real Business Environment

Services Power Indonesia’s Economy, but Barriers Still Limit Jobs, Exports, and Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026