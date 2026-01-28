ASML's Surge: AI Chipmaking Drives Record Bookings

ASML, the world's leading supplier of computer chip manufacturing equipment, announced stronger-than-expected bookings. The surge came as the company benefited from larger orders spurred by increased investments in artificial intelligence chipmaking capacity.

The fourth-quarter bookings, closely monitored within the industry, soared to 13.2 billion euros. This marks a substantial increase from the previous quarter's figure of 5.4 billion euros and far exceeds market analysts' expectations of 6.32 billion euros, as per data from researcher Visible Alpha.

The impressive figures underscore the growing importance of AI chip technology in the semiconductor industry, with ASML at the forefront of servicing this demand-driven growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)