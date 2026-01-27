Controversy Erupts Over ICE's Role at Milano Cortina Winter Olympics

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) personnel are poised to bolster security arrangements for the U.S. delegations at the forthcoming Winter Olympics in Italy. This development was confirmed by a U.S. embassy source on Tuesday. The source elaborated that ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) division would assist the U.S. State Department's security service during the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, scheduled for February 6-22.

While the HSI agents are committed to addressing potential risks from transnational criminal organizations, they will abstain from immigration enforcement activities. Despite assurances, the news has incited anger among Italian politicians, who are wary of ICE's controversial role in U.S. domestic immigration enforcement.

The element of controversy stems from recent incidents involving ICE in the U.S., which have amplified Italian sentiments against their involvement in public events. Maurizio Lupi, leader of a centrist party, labeled the decision 'sheer idiocy,' whereas Milan's mayor criticized ICE as unwelcome. However, Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani urged a restrained approach, noting that the agents' mission differs from their contentious activities in the U.S.

