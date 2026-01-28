Turkish Authorities Detain Suspects in Iranian Spy Ring

In a significant capture, Turkish authorities have detained six individuals, including one Iranian national, on allegations of espionage for Iran, as reported by the state-operated Anadolu Agency.

This operation stemmed from collaborative efforts by Turkiye's National Intelligence Organisation and counterterrorism units spanning five provinces.

The suspects are accused of engaging with Iran's Revolutionary Guard to gather intelligence on military bases, including NATO's Incirlik air base, highlighting increased regional tensions.

