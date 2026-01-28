Left Menu

Turkish Authorities Detain Suspects in Iranian Spy Ring

Turkish authorities have detained six people, including an Iranian, for allegedly spying for Iran. The suspects, linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, are accused of gathering intel on military sites. Detained on espionage charges, their arrest heightens regional tensions amid concerns over potential US-Iran conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 28-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant capture, Turkish authorities have detained six individuals, including one Iranian national, on allegations of espionage for Iran, as reported by the state-operated Anadolu Agency.

This operation stemmed from collaborative efforts by Turkiye's National Intelligence Organisation and counterterrorism units spanning five provinces.

The suspects are accused of engaging with Iran's Revolutionary Guard to gather intelligence on military bases, including NATO's Incirlik air base, highlighting increased regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

