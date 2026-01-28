Amazon Slashes Jobs Amid Generative AI Shift

Amazon has announced plans to eliminate 16,000 positions, marking its second round of significant layoffs in just three months. The company aims to leverage generative artificial intelligence to replace some of its corporate workforce.

Previously, in October, Amazon let go of 14,000 staff members as part of similar restructuring efforts. Beth Galetti, a senior vice president at Amazon, expressed in a blog post that the company is focused on 'reducing layers, increasing ownership, and removing bureaucracy.'

CEO Andy Jassy, who has been cutting costs since taking over from Jeff Bezos in 2021, indicated that generative AI could further shrink Amazon's workforce. Despite the layoffs, Amazon plans to continue hiring strategically in areas critical to its future growth.

