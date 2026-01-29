US Concerns Mount Over Nvidia's AI Chip Boost to China's DeepSeek

The U.S. is expressing heightened concerns regarding its chipmaker Nvidia's support to China's DeepSeek, enhancing AI models that potentially aid the Chinese military. This collaboration has drawn particular attention from Washington's corridors, leading to apprehensions over strategic imbalances in artificial intelligence capabilities.

A letter by Representative John Moolenaar, chairman of the House Select Committee on China, underscores Nvidia's technical assistance to DeepSeek, citing documents that detail optimized training efficiencies achieved with Nvidia's guidance. This revelation has surfaced amid ongoing restrictions on the sale of advanced computing chips to Chinese entities.

While Nvidia contends that DeepSeek appeared to be a legitimate commercial partner deserving of technical support, the geopolitical implications are serious, with concerns that the chips used could indirectly support military activities. This issue brings to light the delicate balance of technological leadership and security considerations within the sensitive US-China relations context.

