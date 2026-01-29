India's Social Media Surge: Unpacking the Digital Trend

India stands as a pivotal growth market for social media giants, with mounting concerns about digital addiction prompting calls to limit youth access. The country is projected to have around 1.02 billion internet users by 2025, a significant jump from 250 million in 2014, making it a lucrative ground for platforms like Meta and YouTube.

A research firm reports 500 million unique social media users in India, with platforms like YouTube and Facebook being prominent players. Increasing data consumption, hitting an average of 24GB per user monthly by 2025, is largely driven by low-cost internet, propelling Indians' average screen time to 3.2 hours per day on social media.

The astounding internet and smartphone penetration raises critical concerns, especially around children's usage. United Nations data indicates 24% of the population is under 14, with surveys showing that recreational screen time far outweighs educational use, raising a debate over the influence of social media on younger generations.

