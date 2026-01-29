Philips Evnia Revolutionizes Gaming with 1000Hz Dual-Mode Monitor Launch

Philips Evnia has officially launched the 27M2N5500XD, a pioneering gaming monitor that boasts a 1000Hz refresh rate, setting a new standard in esports hardware.

The dual-mode technology allows gamers to switch effortlessly between ultra-smooth HD gaming and high-resolution QHD, ensuring no compromises in speed or visual detail.

This monitor not only delivers unmatched clarity and lag-free visuals but also integrates AI-powered eye-health features, redefining expectations for gaming displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)