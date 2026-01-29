Left Menu

Philips Evnia Revolutionizes Gaming with 1000Hz Dual-Mode Monitor Launch

Philips Evnia unveils its groundbreaking 27M2N5500XD gaming monitor, featuring a 1000Hz refresh rate and dual-mode technology. This innovation offers exceptional clarity and responsiveness, crucial for fast-paced esports. Evnia's cutting-edge design ensures superior visual quality, connectivity, and eye care, catering specifically to competitive gaming demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 29-01-2026 16:43 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Singapore

Philips Evnia has officially launched the 27M2N5500XD, a pioneering gaming monitor that boasts a 1000Hz refresh rate, setting a new standard in esports hardware.

The dual-mode technology allows gamers to switch effortlessly between ultra-smooth HD gaming and high-resolution QHD, ensuring no compromises in speed or visual detail.

This monitor not only delivers unmatched clarity and lag-free visuals but also integrates AI-powered eye-health features, redefining expectations for gaming displays.

(With inputs from agencies.)

