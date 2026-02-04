Left Menu

Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue Decline: Unveiling Economic Strain

Russian state oil and gas revenues plummeted in January, marking their lowest since July 2020. This drop, driven by declining crude prices and a stronger rouble, significantly impacts Russia's budget, which is strained by military spending. The budget projects 8.92 trillion roubles from oil and gas sales this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST
Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue Decline: Unveiling Economic Strain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian state oil and gas revenues fell by half in January, hitting the lowest point since July 2020, as per finance ministry data.

This decrease resulted from lower crude prices and a stronger rouble, impacting the budget that already faces a 5.6 trillion roubles deficit due to increased military expenditure.

The Kremlin depends on oil and gas, contributing nearly a quarter of the federal budget challenged by ongoing defense spending. Despite a projected 8.92 trillion roubles from oil sales this year, last year's revenues dropped 24% to their lowest since 2020.

TRENDING

1
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India
2
Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricultural Waste

Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricult...

 India
4
Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026