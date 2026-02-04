Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue Decline: Unveiling Economic Strain

Russian state oil and gas revenues fell by half in January, hitting the lowest point since July 2020, as per finance ministry data.

This decrease resulted from lower crude prices and a stronger rouble, impacting the budget that already faces a 5.6 trillion roubles deficit due to increased military expenditure.

The Kremlin depends on oil and gas, contributing nearly a quarter of the federal budget challenged by ongoing defense spending. Despite a projected 8.92 trillion roubles from oil sales this year, last year's revenues dropped 24% to their lowest since 2020.