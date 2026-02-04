Russia's Oil and Gas Revenue Decline: Unveiling Economic Strain
Russian state oil and gas revenues plummeted in January, marking their lowest since July 2020. This drop, driven by declining crude prices and a stronger rouble, significantly impacts Russia's budget, which is strained by military spending. The budget projects 8.92 trillion roubles from oil and gas sales this year.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:34 IST
Russian state oil and gas revenues fell by half in January, hitting the lowest point since July 2020, as per finance ministry data.
This decrease resulted from lower crude prices and a stronger rouble, impacting the budget that already faces a 5.6 trillion roubles deficit due to increased military expenditure.
The Kremlin depends on oil and gas, contributing nearly a quarter of the federal budget challenged by ongoing defense spending. Despite a projected 8.92 trillion roubles from oil sales this year, last year's revenues dropped 24% to their lowest since 2020.