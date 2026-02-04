Senators Push for New Regulations on Synthetic Gene Sales

This week, U.S. Senators Tom Cotton and Amy Klobuchar introduced a significant piece of legislation aiming to regulate the burgeoning field of synthetic gene sales. This bill seeks to establish new rules that would prevent the misuse of these genes in creating bioweapons, an issue of growing concern as technology advances.

Synthetic genes, lab-created sequences of nucleic acids that are pivotal in medical research, gene therapies, and agricultural applications, can now be designed using artificial intelligence and synthesized on compact machines. The proposed legislation would require the Department of Commerce to enforce screening procedures for labs involved in gene synthesis, ensuring that potentially hazardous sequences do not fall into the wrong hands.

The call for regulation comes amidst China's growing influence in biotechnology. The bill also aims to coordinate scattered biosecurity laws, making them more efficient and capable of addressing new safety challenges in the sector. Legislators stress the importance of innovation while preventing exploitation by 'bad actors.'