ACME Solar Holdings Appoints Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation

In a strategic move to bolster its operational framework, ACME Solar Holdings has announced the appointment of Rahul Kaushik as Head of Process Transformation. The announcement was made on Wednesday, spotlighting Kaushik's extensive experience in risk management and operational excellence.

Known for his expertise in advisory roles spanning two decades, Kaushik has been instrumental in guiding boards and executive teams on enhancing governance and internal control environments. His professional journey includes associations with formidable multinational organizations as well as large Indian conglomerates, where he led significant internal audit and risk advisory initiatives.

Before joining ACME Solar, Kaushik spearheaded the Internal Audit function at O2 Power. He also played key roles at prominent consulting firms such as Ernst & Young, KPMG, and Grant Thornton, driving impactful risk management and process optimisation projects. His sector expertise includes renewable energy, infrastructure, real estate, and more.

