Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos
Russia emphasized the remaining potential for negotiations between the US and Iran, warning that military action could destabilize regional security. With tensions rising after Trump's threats, Russia urged restraint and emphasized diplomacy. Meanwhile, UAE President Al Nahyan visits Russia for talks where Iran's situation will be discussed.
Amid heightened tensions, Russia called for renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, stressing that the possibility for negotiation persists. Moscow warned against military action, which could destabilize the security systems in the region.
US President Donald Trump had earlier signaled military readiness against Iran, mentioning a 'massive armada' moving towards the country and urging Tehran to engage in discussions over its nuclear program.
As tensions escalate, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, where the Iranian issue is expected to be a major topic of discussion.
