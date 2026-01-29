Left Menu

Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos

Russia emphasized the remaining potential for negotiations between the US and Iran, warning that military action could destabilize regional security. With tensions rising after Trump's threats, Russia urged restraint and emphasized diplomacy. Meanwhile, UAE President Al Nahyan visits Russia for talks where Iran's situation will be discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:14 IST
Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Amid heightened tensions, Russia called for renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, stressing that the possibility for negotiation persists. Moscow warned against military action, which could destabilize the security systems in the region.

US President Donald Trump had earlier signaled military readiness against Iran, mentioning a 'massive armada' moving towards the country and urging Tehran to engage in discussions over its nuclear program.

As tensions escalate, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, where the Iranian issue is expected to be a major topic of discussion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantag...

 India
3
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India
4
Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

Telangana's Phone Tapping Scandal: KCR Summoned for Questioning

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026