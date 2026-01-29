Russia Urges US-Iran Negotiation to Avoid Regional Chaos

Amid heightened tensions, Russia called for renewed diplomatic efforts between the United States and Iran, stressing that the possibility for negotiation persists. Moscow warned against military action, which could destabilize the security systems in the region.

US President Donald Trump had earlier signaled military readiness against Iran, mentioning a 'massive armada' moving towards the country and urging Tehran to engage in discussions over its nuclear program.

As tensions escalate, United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan was in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin, where the Iranian issue is expected to be a major topic of discussion.

