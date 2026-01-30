US approves potential $1.7 billion sale of F-100 frigate mid-life upgrade to Spain
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 01:43 IST
The U.S. State Department has approved the potential sale of F-100 frigate mid-life upgrade and related equipment to Spain for an estimated cost of $1.7 billion, the Pentagon said on Thursday.
The principal contractors for the sale are Lockheed Martin Corp, RTX Corp, General Dynamics, and Ultra Maritime Naval Systems and Sensors, the Pentagon said in a statement.
