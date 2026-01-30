US approves potential $1.7 billion sale of F-100 frigate mid-life upgrade to Spain

The U.S. ‌State Department has approved the ⁠potential sale of F-100 frigate mid-life upgrade and related ​equipment to Spain for ‍an estimated cost of $1.7 billion, the ⁠Pentagon ‌said ⁠on Thursday.

The principal contractors ‍for the sale ​are Lockheed Martin Corp, RTX ⁠Corp, General Dynamics, and Ultra ⁠Maritime Naval Systems and Sensors, ⁠the Pentagon said in ⁠a statement.

