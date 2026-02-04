Left Menu

European Shares Tumble Amid Novo Nordisk Slump and AI Uncertainty

European shares fell as Novo Nordisk issued a grim forecast amid fierce market competition. Tech stocks also declined due to AI developments. Key banking sectors showed mixed earnings, while investors awaited eurozone inflation data, potentially impacting upcoming interest rate decisions.

European shares experienced a downturn on Wednesday, reflecting a sharp decline in Novo Nordisk's stock following a negative forecast in the highly competitive weight-loss drug sector. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped by 0.3%, with a notable decrease in healthcare shares.

Novo Nordisk's shares plummeted 18%, marking their largest single-day drop since July 2025, as the company projected a drop in sales and operating profit for 2026 due to competitive pricing pressures in the U.S. weight-loss drug market.

In addition, the technology and media sectors also faced significant losses, driven by investor concerns over AI developments and upcoming eurozone inflation data. Mixed earnings from major European banks further added to the market's volatility.

