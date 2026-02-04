India U17 Women's Team Dominates in SAFF Championship Showdown

The Indian Under-17 women's soccer team displayed formidable prowess, defeating Bhutan 8-0 in their last round-robin match of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship. The game, held at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, set the stage for a much-anticipated final clash against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pearl Fernandes led the charge with a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman contributed with one goal in each half. The other goals came from Alisha Lyngdoh, Abhista Basnett, and Divyani Linda, solidifying India's dominant performance.

After finishing second in the table with six points, India's U17 team is advancing as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026. Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0, leading the table with nine points. The final showdown promises high-stakes action and a test of skill and strategy for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)