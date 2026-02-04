Left Menu

India U17 Women's Team Dominates in SAFF Championship Showdown

The Indian Under-17 women's team crushed Bhutan 8-0 in the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship, with Pearl Fernandes scoring a hat-trick. They will face Bangladesh in the final after Bangladesh's 4-0 win over Nepal. This match is part of preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pokhara | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:28 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:28 IST
India U17 Women's Team Dominates in SAFF Championship Showdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Nepal

The Indian Under-17 women's soccer team displayed formidable prowess, defeating Bhutan 8-0 in their last round-robin match of the SAFF Under-19 Women's Championship. The game, held at the Pokhara Rangasala Stadium, set the stage for a much-anticipated final clash against Bangladesh on Saturday.

Pearl Fernandes led the charge with a first-half hat-trick, while Pritika Barman contributed with one goal in each half. The other goals came from Alisha Lyngdoh, Abhista Basnett, and Divyani Linda, solidifying India's dominant performance.

After finishing second in the table with six points, India's U17 team is advancing as part of their preparations for the AFC U17 Women's Asian Cup China 2026. Bangladesh defeated hosts Nepal 4-0, leading the table with nine points. The final showdown promises high-stakes action and a test of skill and strategy for both teams.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global
2
Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

 Cyprus
3
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
4
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026