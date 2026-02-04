Afghan Duo Shinozada and Niazai Set Up Thrilling U19 World Cup Semifinal Win
Remarkable centuries by Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai propelled Afghanistan to a competitive 310/4 against India in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup semifinal. Their 148-run partnership set a strong foundation, aiming for a spot in the finals against England on February 6.
- Country:
- Zimbabwe
Stunning centuries from Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai powered their team to a formidable 310/4 in their 50 overs against India, during the second semifinal of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup. The pair orchestrated an impressive 148-run partnership that placed Afghanistan in a commanding position.
Electing to bat first, Afghanistan began steadily, posting 23/0 after five overs. Indian bowler Deepesh Devendran disrupted the initial 53-run opening stand by dismissing Khalid Ahmadzai for 31, reducing Afghanistan to 66/1 after 15 overs.
Faisal Shinozada reached his half-century in 49 deliveries and went on to score a century in 86 balls, marked by a flamboyant 'Siuuuu' celebration. Uzairullah Niazai, with an unbeaten 101, also contributed significantly. The duo's efforts have set Afghanistan on course for the finals against England.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Afghanistan
- ICC
- India
- U19 World Cup
- Cricket
- Shinozada
- Niazai
- Semifinal
- Faisal
- Centuries
ALSO READ
Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Cricketer's Resilience
Mastering the Game: Sachin Tendulkar's Winning Wisdom for Mumbai's Cricketers
Veteran Cricketer Nadeem Bids Farewell to T20 World Cup with Smart Strategy
Surya and Gambhir: The Dynamic Duo of Indian Cricket's T20 Revolution
India's Unstoppable T20 Force: A New Era in Cricket