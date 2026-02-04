Left Menu

Afghan Duo Shinozada and Niazai Set Up Thrilling U19 World Cup Semifinal Win

Remarkable centuries by Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai propelled Afghanistan to a competitive 310/4 against India in the ICC Men's U19 World Cup semifinal. Their 148-run partnership set a strong foundation, aiming for a spot in the finals against England on February 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:26 IST
Afghan Duo Shinozada and Niazai Set Up Thrilling U19 World Cup Semifinal Win
ICC logo (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Stunning centuries from Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai powered their team to a formidable 310/4 in their 50 overs against India, during the second semifinal of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup. The pair orchestrated an impressive 148-run partnership that placed Afghanistan in a commanding position.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan began steadily, posting 23/0 after five overs. Indian bowler Deepesh Devendran disrupted the initial 53-run opening stand by dismissing Khalid Ahmadzai for 31, reducing Afghanistan to 66/1 after 15 overs.

Faisal Shinozada reached his half-century in 49 deliveries and went on to score a century in 86 balls, marked by a flamboyant 'Siuuuu' celebration. Uzairullah Niazai, with an unbeaten 101, also contributed significantly. The duo's efforts have set Afghanistan on course for the finals against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

India Bids for 2031 AFC Asian Cup: A Major Leap in Football Ambitions

 Global
2
Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

Mystery in Cyprus: Former Uralkali CEO Found Dead

 Cyprus
3
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
4
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026