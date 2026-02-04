Afghan Duo Shinozada and Niazai Set Up Thrilling U19 World Cup Semifinal Win

Stunning centuries from Afghanistan's Faisal Shinozada and Uzairullah Niazai powered their team to a formidable 310/4 in their 50 overs against India, during the second semifinal of the ICC Men's U19 World Cup. The pair orchestrated an impressive 148-run partnership that placed Afghanistan in a commanding position.

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan began steadily, posting 23/0 after five overs. Indian bowler Deepesh Devendran disrupted the initial 53-run opening stand by dismissing Khalid Ahmadzai for 31, reducing Afghanistan to 66/1 after 15 overs.

Faisal Shinozada reached his half-century in 49 deliveries and went on to score a century in 86 balls, marked by a flamboyant 'Siuuuu' celebration. Uzairullah Niazai, with an unbeaten 101, also contributed significantly. The duo's efforts have set Afghanistan on course for the finals against England.

(With inputs from agencies.)