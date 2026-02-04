Putin Accused of Misusing Ceasefire Talks

The European Commission has voiced concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach to ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Speaking on Wednesday, spokesperson Anitta Hipper accused Putin of exploiting the talks to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Hipper emphasized that Putin is showing no willingness to bring an end to the conflict.

'Putin can end this war right now,' Hipper stated, adding that the Russian leader continues to endanger lives by misusing the discussions, causing further harm to innocent civilians.

