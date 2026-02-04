Putin Accused of Misusing Ceasefire Talks
European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of misusing ceasefire discussions to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Hipper stated that despite the opportunity to end the war, Putin shows no intent to do so and continues to attack Ukraine's civilians.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Commission has voiced concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach to ongoing ceasefire negotiations.
Speaking on Wednesday, spokesperson Anitta Hipper accused Putin of exploiting the talks to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Hipper emphasized that Putin is showing no willingness to bring an end to the conflict.
'Putin can end this war right now,' Hipper stated, adding that the Russian leader continues to endanger lives by misusing the discussions, causing further harm to innocent civilians.

