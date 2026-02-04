Left Menu

Putin Accused of Misusing Ceasefire Talks

European Commission spokesperson Anitta Hipper accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of misusing ceasefire discussions to target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Hipper stated that despite the opportunity to end the war, Putin shows no intent to do so and continues to attack Ukraine's civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Brussels | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST
Putin Accused of Misusing Ceasefire Talks
Vladimir Putin
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Commission has voiced concerns over Russian President Vladimir Putin's approach to ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

Speaking on Wednesday, spokesperson Anitta Hipper accused Putin of exploiting the talks to attack Ukrainian civilian infrastructure. Hipper emphasized that Putin is showing no willingness to bring an end to the conflict.

'Putin can end this war right now,' Hipper stated, adding that the Russian leader continues to endanger lives by misusing the discussions, causing further harm to innocent civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

Sunil Kedar Reverses Resignation Amid BJP Leadership Talks

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

Karnataka Assembly Passes Resolution Amidst Opposition Walkout

 India
3
Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

Tragedy in the Ravine: Fatal Truck Accident in the Philippines

 Philippines
4
Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

Surprise Inspections Lead to Suspension of Gurugram Traffic Police Officers

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026