Left Menu

NDA's Khemchand Singh to Form Government Amid Manipur Unrest

Y Khemchand Singh, NDA legislature party leader, has staked claim to form the government in Manipur. Alongside key BJP figures, Singh met Governor Bhalla at Lok Bhavan, assisted by BJP leaders Tarun Chugh and Sambit Patra. Manipur has faced unrest and ethnic violence since May 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:27 IST
NDA's Khemchand Singh to Form Government Amid Manipur Unrest
  • Country:
  • India

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh has taken a crucial step toward forming a new government in Manipur, amid a backdrop of ethnic unrest and political instability. Alongside state BJP chief A Sharda Devi, Singh led an NDA delegation that met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to formally stake the party's claim to form a government.

This political maneuver follows a crucial meeting in New Delhi where Singh was elected the NDA's leader. Key leaders like BJP observer Tarun Chugh and Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra were present. The meeting saw the endorsement of Singh as the leader and Nemcha Kipgen as deputy, supported by MLAs of NDA constituents including the NPP and NPF.

Singh, hopeful for peace and development under his leadership, aims for stability in a state under President's Rule since last February. The region has been troubled by violence following a tribal solidarity march, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. His proposed leadership seeks to align with the vision of an advanced Manipur and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

 India
2
Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

 India
3
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
4
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026