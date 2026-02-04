NDA's Khemchand Singh to Form Government Amid Manipur Unrest

NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh has taken a crucial step toward forming a new government in Manipur, amid a backdrop of ethnic unrest and political instability. Alongside state BJP chief A Sharda Devi, Singh led an NDA delegation that met with Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla to formally stake the party's claim to form a government.

This political maneuver follows a crucial meeting in New Delhi where Singh was elected the NDA's leader. Key leaders like BJP observer Tarun Chugh and Northeast Coordinator Sambit Patra were present. The meeting saw the endorsement of Singh as the leader and Nemcha Kipgen as deputy, supported by MLAs of NDA constituents including the NPP and NPF.

Singh, hopeful for peace and development under his leadership, aims for stability in a state under President's Rule since last February. The region has been troubled by violence following a tribal solidarity march, leaving hundreds dead and thousands displaced. His proposed leadership seeks to align with the vision of an advanced Manipur and India.

(With inputs from agencies.)