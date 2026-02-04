Left Menu

AI Revolution in Project Management: Transforming Delhi Metro's Infrastructure

Delhi Metro is inviting startups to develop an AI-based project management system that goes beyond conventional software, aiming for real-time tracking and delay prediction. The initiative includes cooperation with DMRC, offering financial incentives and joint intellectual property rights for the final solution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:17 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:17 IST
AI Revolution in Project Management: Transforming Delhi Metro's Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is set to revolutionize infrastructure project management by incorporating Artificial Intelligence into its operations. This cutting-edge initiative seeks innovative startups to help develop an Agentic AI-based Project Management System to improve real-time tracking of construction progress and predict potential delays.

Unlike traditional software, DMRC's proposed system aims to actively reason and plan project workflows, making it more responsive to real-world challenges such as labor shortages and equipment failures. The selection process will focus on innovation and competition over standard procurement methods, leading to a groundbreaking collaboration with shortlisted startups.

The successful development of this AI platform will allow DMRC to enhance compliance check automation, utilize drones for on-site monitoring, and generate predictive insights, transforming how infrastructure projects are managed in the capital. The invitation for submissions is open until March 2, with significant incentives for successful proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

Y Khemchand Singh Sworn in as Manipur Chief Minister Amid Ethnic Tensions

 India
2
Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

Karnataka Assembly Demands Reinstatement of MGNREGA Amidst Political Clash

 India
3
Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

Dalit MPs Seek Action Against Opposition for Insult in Lok Sabha

 India
4
IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

IndiGo Under CCI Scrutiny: Unfair Practices Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026