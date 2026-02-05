AI Stock Turbulence: Tech Titans Tumble Amid Market Skepticism

U.S. stocks experienced a downturn on Wednesday, heavily influenced by notable losses in technology companies such as Advanced Micro Devices and Palantir. Investor apprehension about inflated valuations and the potential peak of Wall Street's AI surge contributed to the market's decline.

Alphabet's shares fell by 2.3% as anticipation built for its post-market quarterly results, which would reveal the impact of the tech giant's extensive AI investments on its earnings growth. Advanced Micro Devices saw a significant 16% drop after its revenue forecast disappointed investors, highlighting competitive challenges against AI leader Nvidia.

The S&P 500 saw a 0.64% decline to 6,873.72 points, while the Nasdaq decreased by 1.74% to 22,851.82 points, contrasting with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which rose slightly by 0.18%. Despite a general decline, sectors such as real estate and energy observed gains, counterbalancing broader market fluctuations.

