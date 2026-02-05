40 Global Experts Join UN's AI Panel: IIT Madras Professor Among Appointees

In a landmark decision, the United Nations has nominated a global consortium of 40 distinguished experts, including Professor Balaraman Ravindran from IIT Madras, to a new scientific panel focused on Artificial Intelligence. This initiative, led by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, aims to navigate the complex landscape of AI development and governance.

Professor Ravindran, who spearheads several AI initiatives at IIT Madras, stands among other global attainments such as Maria Ressa and Professor Vipin Kumar in shaping future AI policies. The panel members possess deep, interdisciplinary expertise, drawing from fields ranging from machine learning to human rights.

Tasked with providing an authoritative voice in AI discourse, the panel addresses calls for shared understanding to facilitate cooperation and innovation. The first report, expected to inform AI governance discussions, marks a step towards ethical AI technology management amid heightened geopolitical tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)