Myntra Welcomes Tech Veteran Pramod Adiddam as New CTO

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, has announced the strategic appointment of Pramod Adiddam as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Adiddam steps into the role following the departure of Raghu Krishnananda, who was instrumental as the Chief Product and Technology Officer for over five years until April 2025.

With over two decades of experience at companies like Google and Instacart, Adiddam is poised to drive Myntra's technological advancement, focusing on innovation and platform expansion. He will report to CEO Nandita Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)