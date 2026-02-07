Left Menu

Myntra Welcomes Tech Veteran Pramod Adiddam as New CTO

Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Raghu Krishnananda. Adiddam brings extensive experience from Google and Instacart, aiming to drive Myntra's technology strategy and innovation. His leadership is expected to enhance the platform's technical capabilities and support growth. He will report directly to CEO Nandita Sinha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:21 IST
Myntra Welcomes Tech Veteran Pramod Adiddam as New CTO
  • Country:
  • India

Myntra, the fashion e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, has announced the strategic appointment of Pramod Adiddam as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

Adiddam steps into the role following the departure of Raghu Krishnananda, who was instrumental as the Chief Product and Technology Officer for over five years until April 2025.

With over two decades of experience at companies like Google and Instacart, Adiddam is poised to drive Myntra's technological advancement, focusing on innovation and platform expansion. He will report to CEO Nandita Sinha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Government Over Delays in Health Scheme Payments

 India
2
Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

Haiti's Political Crossroads: Security, Governance, and Uncertainty

 Global
3
Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

Yemen Leadership Shakeup Amidst Escalating Tensions

 Egypt
4
BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

BJP Invites Public to Shape West Bengal's Future

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026