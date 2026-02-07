Myntra Welcomes Tech Veteran Pramod Adiddam as New CTO
Myntra appoints Pramod Adiddam as Chief Technology Officer, succeeding Raghu Krishnananda. Adiddam brings extensive experience from Google and Instacart, aiming to drive Myntra's technology strategy and innovation. His leadership is expected to enhance the platform's technical capabilities and support growth. He will report directly to CEO Nandita Sinha.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 11:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Myntra, the fashion e-commerce giant owned by Walmart, has announced the strategic appointment of Pramod Adiddam as its Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.
Adiddam steps into the role following the departure of Raghu Krishnananda, who was instrumental as the Chief Product and Technology Officer for over five years until April 2025.
With over two decades of experience at companies like Google and Instacart, Adiddam is poised to drive Myntra's technological advancement, focusing on innovation and platform expansion. He will report to CEO Nandita Sinha.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myntra
- Pramod Adiddam
- CTO
- technology
- e-commerce
- Walmart
- innovation
- platform
- engineering
- marketplace
ALSO READ
China Advances Reusable Spacecraft Innovation with New Launch
India Semiconductor Mission 2.0: Paving the Way for Indigenous Innovation
IAEA and OCP Launch Five-Year Partnership to Boost Sustainable Agriculture Innovation
HCLTech: A Pioneering Force in Global Innovation
Milliken Unveils Groundbreaking Polymer Innovations at PLASTINDIA 2026