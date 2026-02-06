Maruti Suzuki Drives Innovation with Automated Test Tracks in Andhra Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki India has announced a collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up and maintain four automated driving test tracks. The tracks will be located in Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, aiming to improve the driver's evaluation process.

The agreement entails automating these test tracks for three years, focusing on delivering an efficient and transparent testing experience without human intervention. This technological advancement ensures that only competent drivers are granted licenses, thereby enhancing road safety, according to Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha highlighted that the automated tracks will bring uniformity to the evaluation process, a crucial step towards strengthening road safety across the state. The tracks will cater to a range of applicants, including those for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers, with Ongole also accommodating heavy motor vehicle candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)