Maruti Suzuki Drives Innovation with Automated Test Tracks in Andhra Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki India has partnered with the Andhra Pradesh government to establish and maintain four automated driving test tracks at various Regional Transport Office locations. These tracks aim to enhance road safety by ensuring only skilled drivers receive licenses through a technology-driven, objective testing process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:54 IST
Maruti Suzuki India has announced a collaboration with the Andhra Pradesh government to set up and maintain four automated driving test tracks. The tracks will be located in Eluru, Ongole, Vizianagaram, and Anakapalli, aiming to improve the driver's evaluation process.

The agreement entails automating these test tracks for three years, focusing on delivering an efficient and transparent testing experience without human intervention. This technological advancement ensures that only competent drivers are granted licenses, thereby enhancing road safety, according to Maruti Suzuki India MD and CEO Hisashi Takeuchi.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Commissioner Manish Kumar Sinha highlighted that the automated tracks will bring uniformity to the evaluation process, a crucial step towards strengthening road safety across the state. The tracks will cater to a range of applicants, including those for light motor vehicles and two-wheelers, with Ongole also accommodating heavy motor vehicle candidates.

