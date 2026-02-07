Indosat and Tanla Achieve Landmark Impact with Wisely Ai

Indosat Ooredoo Hutchison hosted a significant impact celebration showcasing the real-world success of Wisely Ai, an AI platform developed by Tanla Platforms Limited. In a joint announcement with Indonesia's Minister of Communication, they highlighted Wisely Ai's achievements within six months of deployment, which included analyzing over 11 billion communications and identifying more than 2 billion instances of spam and scams.

The platform's AI model demonstrated a 99% efficacy rate, effectively protecting customers from potential financial losses exceeding USD 500 billion. Wisely Ai has contributed to over 95% of customers reporting an enhanced sense of security and satisfaction, facilitating proactive and real-time protection across various communication channels, including VoIP.

Vikram Sinha, CEO of Indosat, praised the platform's role in modernizing digital safety, emphasizing its importance in daily life and the telecom industry's increasing interest in AI-driven security. Uday Reddy, CEO of Tanla, expressed pride in the transformative impact on telecommunications, setting a benchmark for AI-based digital security solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)