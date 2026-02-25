Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh Advances Digital Security with Tirupati DR Centre

The Andhra Pradesh government has greenlit the establishment of a Disaster Recovery Centre in Tirupati to back the State Data Centre's e-governance initiatives. The facility, under a Rs 195 crore plan, will enhance data security and support state departments amid a shift towards centralised data hosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:42 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:42 IST
Andhra Pradesh Advances Digital Security with Tirupati DR Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Andhra Pradesh government has paved the way for increased digital security by approving a Disaster Recovery Centre in Tirupati. Set to support the Andhra Pradesh State Data Centre, this new facility will bolster e-governance initiatives and services provided by various state departments and organizations.

The Disaster Recovery Centre will be constructed under the Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, with funding sourced from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). In a recent government order, N Yuvaraj, Secretary of the IT, Electronics, and Communications Department, confirmed the approval of this crucial infrastructure.

The existing Andhra Pradesh State Data Centre, located in Amaravati, serves as a hub for numerous applications and services. However, officials identified a need for a distant disaster recovery site, prompting this move. The Rs 195 crore project includes the creation of IT and non-IT infrastructure at the IIDT Campus in Tirupati, ensuring robust continuity for state projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
2
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
3
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India
4
Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

Steady Yields Amid Global Uncertainty: Germany's Bonds in Focus

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026