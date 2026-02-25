Andhra Pradesh Advances Digital Security with Tirupati DR Centre

The Andhra Pradesh government has paved the way for increased digital security by approving a Disaster Recovery Centre in Tirupati. Set to support the Andhra Pradesh State Data Centre, this new facility will bolster e-governance initiatives and services provided by various state departments and organizations.

The Disaster Recovery Centre will be constructed under the Build Own Operate Transfer (BOOT) model, with funding sourced from the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI). In a recent government order, N Yuvaraj, Secretary of the IT, Electronics, and Communications Department, confirmed the approval of this crucial infrastructure.

The existing Andhra Pradesh State Data Centre, located in Amaravati, serves as a hub for numerous applications and services. However, officials identified a need for a distant disaster recovery site, prompting this move. The Rs 195 crore project includes the creation of IT and non-IT infrastructure at the IIDT Campus in Tirupati, ensuring robust continuity for state projects.

