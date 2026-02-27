IIT Kharagpur and TEC Join Forces for Telecom Innovation

The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), marking a significant collaboration in the telecom sector.

This agreement seeks to synchronize academic research with national priorities by focusing on telecom and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors.

The partnership is set to enhance India's standing in global telecom standardisation efforts by contributing to next-generation telecom technologies and promoting research-led innovation.