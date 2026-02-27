IIT Kharagpur and TEC Join Forces for Telecom Innovation
IIT Kharagpur has signed an MoU with TEC to enhance telecom research and standardisation. The collaboration will focus on 5G, MIMO technologies, and IoT solutions, aiming to align academic research with national telecom priorities and strengthen India’s role in global telecom standardisation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2026 15:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 15:11 IST
- Country:
- India
The Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telecommunication Engineering Centre (TEC), marking a significant collaboration in the telecom sector.
This agreement seeks to synchronize academic research with national priorities by focusing on telecom and information and communication technology (ICT) sectors.
The partnership is set to enhance India's standing in global telecom standardisation efforts by contributing to next-generation telecom technologies and promoting research-led innovation.