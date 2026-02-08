L&T Expands Data Centre Portfolio Amidst Semiconductor and Electrolyser Breakthroughs

Larsen & Toubro is set to expand its data centre operations by commissioning an additional 18 MW of capacity, bringing the total to 32 MW by the fiscal year's end. The capital expenditure for this expansion is estimated to be around Rs 1,000 crore.

In the semiconductor sector, the company is honing its development of design-led chips, engaging with a diverse range of clients. The expenses in this segment are predominantly reflected in their profit and loss accounts.

L&T's electrolyser business is also making significant strides with the creation of a fully indigenous 4 MW stack, which they are augmenting to an 8-10 MW stack. The firm anticipates considerable orders in this area shortly.

