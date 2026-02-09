Yotta Enables BHASHINI’s Full Migration to Sovereign AI Cloud, Boosting India’s AI Self-Reliance

Yotta Data Services, India’s leading sovereign cloud infrastructure and platform services provider, has announced the successful deployment of BHASHINI’s end-to-end sovereign AI cloud transformation on Yotta’s Government Community Cloud (GCC) and NVIDIA H100-powered Shakti Cloud.

The milestone aligns closely with the objectives of the IndiaAI Mission and marks a significant leap in India’s journey towards self-reliant, scalable, and secure AI infrastructure. With this transition, BHASHINI now operates entirely on Indian cloud and GPU infrastructure, ensuring that critical language datasets, AI models, and citizen interactions remain fully within India’s jurisdiction.

Showcased at India AI Sovereignty Dialogues

The development was unveiled at “The India AI Sovereignty Dialogues,” an official Pre-Summit Event of the AI Impact Summit 2026, hosted jointly by Yotta and the Digital India BHASHINI Division.

The event also saw the launch of the “Sovereign AI Cloud Transformation Report,” which captures insights from the real-world deployment of BHASHINI at Maha Kumbh 2025 — the world’s largest religious gathering — where multilingual AI services were tested at unprecedented population scale.

Population-Scale Multilingual AI at Maha Kumbh 2025

Powered by Yotta’s Shakti Cloud with NVIDIA H100 GPUs, BHASHINI delivered real-time translation and voice-based assistance in more than 11 Indian languages, including the multilingual assistant ‘Kumbh Sah’AI’yak’.

The deployment demonstrated India’s ability to deliver inclusive AI-driven citizen services at massive scale, supporting Digital Public Infrastructure in AI.

Performance Gains and Cost Efficiency

The migration achieved major operational benefits, including:

Up to 40% performance improvement

20–30% cost savings

Sustained 99.99% uptime

Zero data loss during migration of over 200 TiB of data and 3.5 billion files

This proves that hyperscaler-grade AI workloads can be successfully operated on indigenous cloud infrastructure without compromise.

Government Leaders Call It a Blueprint for Sovereign AI

Shri Abhishek Singh, IAS, Additional Secretary, MeitY, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, and Director General of NIC, said the migration demonstrates India’s capacity to build and secure sovereign AI systems for public good.

“This underscores the IndiaAI Mission’s vision of developing sovereign compute capacity and deploying AI applications responsive to India’s unique requirements, including reliable, real-time voice services at population scale,” he said.

Shri Amitabh Nag, CEO of the Digital India BHASHINI Division, highlighted that the move provides BHASHINI with greater control, resilience, and scalability while serving India’s linguistic diversity.

“This transformation strengthens our ability to deliver inclusive multilingual services and will serve as a blueprint for future deployments as we transition to a fully sovereign stack,” he noted.

Ms. Kavita Bhatia, COO of IndiaAI Mission, described the deployment as a major milestone for population-scale AI on Indian infrastructure, setting a strong precedent for future public sector AI initiatives.

Yotta: A Defining Moment for Data Sovereignty

Shri Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD and CEO of Yotta Data Services, called the project a defining moment in India’s data sovereignty journey.

“This transition highlights that mission-critical AI platforms can be built and operated entirely on sovereign infrastructure, validating India’s ability to run advanced AI workloads on open, interoperable architectures,” he said.

Complete AI Stack Migrated in Record Time

Executed over a two-to-three-month period, the migration covered BHASHINI’s full AI stack, including:

Multilingual datasets and models

APIs and citizen-facing services

Containerised workloads and orchestration pipelines

Databases and high-scale storage systems

The architecture adopts open-source, cloud-agnostic components, ensuring long-term vendor neutrality and strategic autonomy.

Reference Framework for National AI Deployments

The deployed environment has been designed as a modular and reusable reference framework that can be adopted across ministries, PSUs, and national programs.

It provides a clear blueprint for hyperscaler-to-Indian-cloud transitions and reinforces India’s ambition to position AI as a secure, inclusive, and sovereign public utility supporting economic growth, digital inclusion, and technological leadership.