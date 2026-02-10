Left Menu

Forging Global Fintech: GFTN and SPF Collaborate for Cross-Border Innovation

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN) partners with India's Startup Policy Forum to enhance fintech innovation and policy alignment through global collaboration. The initiative focuses on expanding high-growth Indian startups internationally and fostering dialogues between regulators and industry leaders to boost digital finance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 11:09 IST
Forging Global Fintech: GFTN and SPF Collaborate for Cross-Border Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a pivotal player in the worldwide finance landscape, has joined forces with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) of India to accelerate the pace of fintech and digital innovation. Unveiled at the Black Swan Summit India 2026, this strategic coalition aims to bolster global-India innovation corridors by harmonizing policy dialogue and supporting international expansion for high-growth Indian startups.

This partnership calls for a collaborative effort in facilitating knowledge exchange across vital sectors, including digital finance infrastructure and regulatory innovation. By aligning the efforts of policy-makers and industry leaders worldwide, it seeks to create a symbiotic ecosystem that nurtures fintech growth and inclusivity through structured discussions and cross-border programs.

Under the leadership of Ravi Menon and involving international figures like Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the initiative will serve as a fulcrum for capacity-building and policy coherence. This effort promises to deepen India's imprint in the global digital economy, fostering responsible growth in financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance

Macron Advocates for EU Eurobonds to Counter Dollar Dominance

 France
2
Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest

Turmoil in Lok Sabha: Opposition's Vocal Protest

 India
3
Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil

Congress Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Amidst Lok Sabha Turmoil

 India
4
Ranchi Clash: Car Attack on Transgender Individuals Leads to Arrests

Ranchi Clash: Car Attack on Transgender Individuals Leads to Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026