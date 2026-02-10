Forging Global Fintech: GFTN and SPF Collaborate for Cross-Border Innovation

The Global Finance & Technology Network (GFTN), a pivotal player in the worldwide finance landscape, has joined forces with the Startup Policy Forum (SPF) of India to accelerate the pace of fintech and digital innovation. Unveiled at the Black Swan Summit India 2026, this strategic coalition aims to bolster global-India innovation corridors by harmonizing policy dialogue and supporting international expansion for high-growth Indian startups.

This partnership calls for a collaborative effort in facilitating knowledge exchange across vital sectors, including digital finance infrastructure and regulatory innovation. By aligning the efforts of policy-makers and industry leaders worldwide, it seeks to create a symbiotic ecosystem that nurtures fintech growth and inclusivity through structured discussions and cross-border programs.

Under the leadership of Ravi Menon and involving international figures like Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, the initiative will serve as a fulcrum for capacity-building and policy coherence. This effort promises to deepen India's imprint in the global digital economy, fostering responsible growth in financial systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)