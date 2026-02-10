Dow Rises Amid Mixed Market Moves: Tech's Big Ambitions and Retail Sales Impact

This week saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average reach a new record high, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed more reserved movements. Investors are closely monitoring corporate earnings and retail sales figures, which are shaping expectations for the broader economic landscape.

A significant development was seen in the communication services sector, particularly with Alphabet facing a 1.8% drop after announcing a $20 billion bond sale. This move has fueled concerns about Big Tech's large capital expenditure plans as they gear up for innovation in AI. Companies like Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, and Microsoft are collectively planning to spend approximately $650 billion for AI advancement.

Meanwhile, retail sales remained flat in December, undermining earlier economic growth projections. As analysts anticipated a rise, the stagnation has highlighted potential vulnerabilities in the economy as the new year approaches. The spotlight now turns to upcoming nonfarm payroll data and critical inflation metrics, both expected to play pivotal roles in guiding the Federal Reserve's policy direction. The market anticipates that interest rates will remain steady until mid-year.

