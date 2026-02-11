Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services

Tencent Cloud has announced a strategic partnership with U.S. automaker Tesla, targeting enhancements in in-car features.

The collaboration promises seamless integration of WeChat location data transfer and provides intelligent service suggestions based on the driver's destination.

These sophisticated features will be accessible in Tesla's Model 3 and Y through an over-the-air update in China and will be standard in upcoming models, according to Tencent Cloud.

(With inputs from agencies.)