Tencent and Tesla Team Up for Advanced In-Car Services
Tencent Cloud has joined forces with Tesla to integrate advanced in-car features, including the instant transfer of WeChat location data and destination-based smart service suggestions. These upgrades will be available through over-the-air updates for Tesla Model 3 and Y vehicles in China, as well as future models.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-02-2026 12:09 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 12:09 IST
- Country:
- China
Tencent Cloud has announced a strategic partnership with U.S. automaker Tesla, targeting enhancements in in-car features.
The collaboration promises seamless integration of WeChat location data transfer and provides intelligent service suggestions based on the driver's destination.
These sophisticated features will be accessible in Tesla's Model 3 and Y through an over-the-air update in China and will be standard in upcoming models, according to Tencent Cloud.
