Gezani's Fury: Cyclone Ravages Madagascar's Coastline

Tropical Cyclone Gezani struck Madagascar's eastern coastline, claiming nine lives in Toamasina, the island nation's second-largest city. Flooding and destruction were widespread as the disaster management office reported 19 injuries and evacuated nearly 1,500 people as a precaution.

As Gezani made landfall, residents experienced violent winds that shook metal doors and windows. It followed closely after Cyclone Fytia, which resulted in 14 deaths and displaced over 31,000 people just ten days prior.

Gezani brought winds reaching 185 km per hour, peaking with gusts at 270 km per hour. The cyclone tore roofs, uprooted trees, and caused widespread power outages. Schools were closed, and shelters prepared as it moved inland and weakened.

(With inputs from agencies.)