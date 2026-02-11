Jasmine Sandlas Takes a Stand: Concert Halted to Ensure Women's Safety

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas made headlines when she paused her performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to confront harassment against women during her concert.

In a viral video, Sandlas stopped singing to request security to remove the men troubling female attendees, declaring that she would not continue until the women felt safe.

Her actions received widespread acclaim across social media, highlighting the critical need for prioritizing safety at public events and reinforcing the message against harassment.