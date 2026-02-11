Left Menu

Jasmine Sandlas Takes a Stand: Concert Halted to Ensure Women's Safety

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas halted her concert mid-performance to address harassment faced by women in the audience. The incident occurred at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. Sandlas's intervention drew widespread praise on social media, emphasizing the importance of women's safety in public venues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Punjabi singer Jasmine Sandlas made headlines when she paused her performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium to confront harassment against women during her concert.

In a viral video, Sandlas stopped singing to request security to remove the men troubling female attendees, declaring that she would not continue until the women felt safe.

Her actions received widespread acclaim across social media, highlighting the critical need for prioritizing safety at public events and reinforcing the message against harassment.

